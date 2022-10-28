Bengals coach mum on hip injury to star WR Ja'Marr Chase

Chase was initially bothered by the hip in Cincinnati’s Oct. 16 game at New Orleans. He played in last week’s win against Atlanta, finishing with eight catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

The loss of Chase for any period would be a blow for the defending AFC champions, who have won four of five following an 0-2 start. If Chase has to go on IR, he would be out a minimum of four weeks.

In his second season, the 22-year-old Chase has 47 receptions for 605 yards and six TDs. As a rookie, Chase, who played with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow at LSU, had 81 catches for 1,455 yards and 19 scores.

Also missing from Bengals practice was cornerback Eli Apple (hamstring) and defensive end Trey Hendrickson (neck).

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL