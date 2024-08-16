Bengals and kicker Evan McPherson agree to a 3-year, $16.5 million contract extension

McPherson, who earned the nickname “Money Mac" because of his penchant for making clutch kicks, will earn $10 million in new money in 2025, according to his agents at New York-based Sportstars Inc. That's nearly 10 times his base salary of $1,055,000 for 2024.

A fifth-round draft pick from Florida in 2021, McPherson has made 78 of 93 field-goal attempts in three seasons. He's hit 21 of those from beyond 50 yards and is 126 of 132 on extra points.

Bengals owner/president Mike Brown said last month the sides had begun talking about an extension for McPherson, who is the fourth kicker to land a contract extension in the past five months.

Kansas City's Harrison Butker signed a four-year, $25.6M extension earlier this month that made him the NFL's highest-paid kicker. Cleveland's Dustin Hopkins signed a three-year, $15.9 million extension in July, and Philadelphia's Jake Elliott signed a four-year, $24 million extension in March.

