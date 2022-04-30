Bengals address cornerback need, trade up for Taylor-Britt

“My visit there was amazing,” the player said. "To get picked up by a team like the Bengals is surreal right now.”

The 22-year-old Taylor-Britt had 51 tackles, three for loss, broke up 11 passes and had one interception in 12 starts for the Cornhuskers in 2021. He allowed just 35 completions on 66 targets for 351 yards and three touchdowns last season.

The 5-foot-11, 196-pound Taylor-Britt started at safety, slot and outside cornerback at Oklahoma. He ran an outstanding 4.38 40 at the combine.

Cincinnati, with the second-to-last pick in Thursday night's first round, took Michigan safety Daxton Hill. While they were looking for a cornerback, the Bengals couldn't pass on Hill, whom they didn't expect would still be available that late. Taylor said he expects Hill will fit in as a safety and nickel cornerback.

The Bengals, who made a stunning run to their first Super Bowl in 33 years, addressed their offensive line needs through free agency, getting guard/center Ted Karras, right guard Alex Cappa and right tackle La’el Collins.

___

