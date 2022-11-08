springfield-news-sun logo
Belmont wins 70-69 over Ohio

news
52 minutes ago
Ben Sheppard scored 18 points as Belmont beat Ohio 70-69 in a season opener

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ben Sheppard scored 18 points as Belmont beat Ohio 70-69 on Monday night in a season opener.

Cade Tyson scored 18 points and Drew Friberg finished with 11 points for Belmont.

The Bobcats were led in scoring by Dwight Wilson, who finished with 20 points and eight rebounds.

NEXT UP

Belmont’s next game is Friday against Furman on the road, and Ohio hosts Cleveland State on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

