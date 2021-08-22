Begu beats No. 3 seed Alexandrova in Cleveland first round

Begu kept her composure throughout the 1 hour, 53 minute contest, even smiling when a passing boat blew its horn on the Cuyahoga River just before a serve.

“It was nice playing in front of a nice crowd again,” she said. “It’s my first time here and it’s such a nice city. Thanks for the hospitality.”

Alexandrova and Vera Zvonareva were later knocked out of the doubles draw in the first round by Julia Lohoff and Renata Voracova, 6-0, 4-6, 10-6.

Fifth-seeded Nadia Podoroska of Argentina beat Bernarda Pera 6-2, 6-4. Fourth-seeded Johanna Konta withdrew for scheduling reasons, moving 16-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova into the field of 32 as a lucky loser.

No. 26 Daria Kasatkina of Russia is the top seed after receiving a wild-card entry. No. 28 Anett Kontaveit of Estonia is the only other top-30 singles player at the tournament.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports