Becki leads Ball State against Toledo after 20-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State visits Toledo after Ally Becki scored 20 points in Ball State's 74-69 victory against the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Rockets have gone 10-1 at home. Toledo is fourth in the MAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 62.1 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

The Cardinals have gone 12-0 against MAC opponents. Ball State ranks second in the MAC with 16.4 assists per game led by Becki averaging 6.1.

Toledo makes 44.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than Ball State has allowed to its opponents (38.3%). Ball State has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 40.5% shooting opponents of Toledo have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sammi Mikonovwicz is shooting 49.7% and averaging 12.8 points for the Rockets. Khera Goss is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Becki is shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 15.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 2.4 steals. Alex Richard is shooting 49.6% and averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 8-2, averaging 66.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Cardinals: 9-1, averaging 74.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

