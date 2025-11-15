Beau Brungard throws for 3 TDs, runs for 3 more, and Youngstown State blasts Indiana State 48-29

After an explosive first half in which Youngstown State took a 31-26 lead, the Penguins tightened up on defense and allowed only three points in the second half.

Brungard ran for three short touchdowns in the first half and threw a 20-yard pass to Ky Wilson for another. Indiana State kept it close before halftime, never trailing by more than nine points as Keegan Patterson threw touchdown passes of 11, 78 and 74 yards to Rashad Rochelle.

In the second half, Brungard threw touchdown passes of 5 and 2 yards to Austin Bray as the Penguins built a 45-26 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Rochelle had 224 yards receiving, nearly doubling his previous best of 113 yards. Patterson threw for 319 yards for the Sycamores (3-8, 1-6).

The Penguins, ranked No. 19 in the FCS coaches poll, continued their push for a playoff bid, now having won four of their last five games. They wrap up the regular season at Northern Iowa on Saturday. ___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football