Bears look to bounce back against Garrett and the Browns after losing to the Packers

BetMGM NFL odds: Bears by 7 1/2.

Against the spread: Browns 4-6; Bears 6-4.

Series record: Browns lead 11-7.

Last meeting: Browns beat Bears 20-17 at Cleveland on Dec. 17, 2023.

Last week: Browns lost to Tennessee 31-29; Bears lost at Green Bay 28-21.

Browns offense: overall (30), rush (27), pass (29), scoring (29)

Browns defense: overall (2), overall (13), pass (1), scoring (17)

Bears offense: overall (5), rush (2), pass (14), scoring (8)

Bears defense: overall (27), overall (27), pass (21), scoring (25)

Turnover differential: Browns minus-1; Bears plus-17.

Bears player to watch

WR DJ Moore. With leading receiver Rome Odunze missing last week's game with a lingering foot injury, coach Ben Johnson expected Moore to carry a heavier load. That didn't happen. Moore was targeted just three times and caught one pass for a 4-yard loss, the first time in his eight seasons that his receiving total was for negative yardage. Moore has 498 yards receiving through 13 games and is on pace to finish with 651. His career low is 788 yards in 2018 as a rookie with Carolina.

Browns player to watch

QB Shedeur Sanders. The highly publicized fifth-round pick and son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders will be the Browns' starter for the rest of the season after passing for 364 yards and three touchdowns while also having a rushing score. He is 1-2 as Cleveland's starter, but the next three games against tough defenses should be an indicator of what the Browns might have going into another offseason where they could be looking for quarterback help.

Key matchup

Browns DE Myles Garrett vs. Bears LT Ozzy Trapilo. Garrett comes in with a league-leading 20 sacks and needs just 2 1/2 to match the NFL single-season record shared by the New York Giants' Michael Strahan (2001) and Pittsburgh's T.J. Watt (2021). A four-time All-Pro, Garrett has 16 in the past seven games. The Giants' Brian Burns is second in the NFL with 13 sacks. Trapilo, a second-round draft pick from Boston College this year, held his own last week against an aggressive defense led by Micah Parsons. A solid effort against Cleveland could help cement him as the Bears' left tackle of the future.

Key injuries

Browns: OG Wyatt Teller (calf), OT Jack Conklin (concussion), DL Aidan Huntington (quad), TE David Njoku (knee), RB Dylan Sampson (calf, hand) and CB Denzel Ward (calf) are out. OG Joel Bitonio (knee, back), DT Mason Graham (ribs), WR Malachi Corley (concussion) and WR Cedric Tillman (concussion) are questionable.

Bears: CB Kyler Gordon (groin) was a late scratch last week after he was hurt in warmups and coach Ben Gordon said it's “to be determined” if he'll play again this season. He has played in just three games due to hamstring and groin injuries. ... Odunze would have been a limited participant Wednesday had the Bears practiced rather than held a walkthrough.

Series notes

The Browns have won the past two meetings — both in Cleveland, including a wild one in 2023. They rallied from 10 down with Joe Flacco leading the comeback and withstood a Hail Mary on the final play. Justin Fields' heave got batted by two defenders, but it went directly to Bears receiver Darnell Mooney, who was lying on his back. The ball bounced in and out of Mooney’s hands and he kicked it into the air, allowing Browns safety D’Anthony Bell to intercept it. ... Chicago is 5-2 in home games against Cleveland, most recently winning at Soldier Field in 2017.

Stats and stuff

Cleveland has dropped two straight and five of six. It is assured of its 19th season with double-digit losses since returning to the league in 1999. ... The Browns are on pace to join the 1968 Buffalo Bills as the only teams in the Super Bowl era to have their leaders in pass attempts, rushing carries and pass receptions all be rookies. ... RB Quinshon Judkins leads NFL rookies with 784 yards rushing and is tied for first in rushing TDs (seven). ... WR Jerry Jeudy had his second TD catch of the season last week. ... TE Harold Fannin Jr. had career highs in receptions (eight) and yards receiving (114) last week. He's second among league rookies with 59 catches. ... Chicago had won five straight and nine of 10 before last week’s game. ... The Bears fell behind Green Bay for the NFC North lead and tumbled from first to seventh in the conference race with the loss at Lambeau Field. ... The Bears have won four straight at home since a season-opening loss to Minnesota. ... Chicago leads the league in interceptions (18), takeaways (27) and turnover differential (plus-17). ... The Bears have five wins this season after trailing in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter, tied with the 2016 Detroit Lions and 2011 Denver Broncos for the league record. ... QB Caleb Williams has completed fewer than 60% of his passes in six straight games. On a more positive note, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner has 19 touchdown passes after throwing for 20 as a rookie last season. ... S Kevin Byard leads the NFL with six interceptions — two shy of his career high. CB Nahshon Wright is tied for second with five, and LB Tremaine Edmunds has four, matching his personal best. ... Wright leads the league in takeaways (eight) and fumble recoveries (three).

Fantasy tip

With frigid temperatures forecast and the potential for a low-scoring game, this might be a good week to bench Sanders — particularly going against a defense that leads the league in takeaways.

