Bearcats grind out 27-16 victory over Miami (Ohio) in 128th Battle for the Victory Bell

After rushing for just 43 yards in the first half, the Bearcats finished with 215 rushing yards. Running back Evan Pryor broke the game open with a 65-yard rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter that gave the Bearcats a 24-10 lead. It was Pryor's second rushing touchdown of longer than 60 yards this season. Later in the fourth, running back Corey Kiner had a critical 40-yard run on a third-and-one that led to a 50-yard field goal and a 27-16 Bearcats lead, sealing the victory.

Miami quarterback Brett Gabbert valiantly kept the RedHawks in the game, throwing for 339 yards and two touchdowns. But the lack of a running game played a big role in the RedHawks not being able to climb back from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter. Gabbert's seven-yard touchdown to wide receiver Cade McDonald cut the deficit to 24-16, but that is as close as Miami would get.

Cincinnati claimed its seventh straight win in the Battle for the Victory Bell at Yager Stadium, while also reclaiming the overall series lead at 61-60-7. Miami won in overtime last year.

The takeaway

Cincinnati: Despite giving up multiple explosive plays, the Bearcats held Miami to 24 rushing yards.

Miami: Quarterback Brett Gabbert kept the RedHawks in the game, but the lack of a running game for the second straight game could not keep the Victory Bell in Oxford.

Up next

Cincinnati: Hosts Houston next Saturday.

Miami: At No. 18 Notre Dame next Saturday.

