Battle scores season-high 32, Ohio State beats Nebraska for interim coach Jake Diebler's third win

Battle scored the final six points of a 9-0 run to put Ohio State ahead for good at 39-35 with 51 seconds left in the first half.

Nebraska got within 69-67 with 3:57 left, but the Cornhuskers didn't score again until Sam Hoiberg's wide open layup at 20.2. Ohio State scored nine straight points to pull away, including Battle's jumper from the free-throw line with 1:32 left for a 77-67 lead.

Battle finished 9 of 18 from the field and 10 of 10 at the stripe — for his most points since scoring 39 while playing for Minnesota on March 3, 2022. The Buckeyes went 24 of 28 from the free-throw line, compared to just eight attempts for Nebraska.

Devin Royal added 13 points for Ohio State (17-12, 7-11 Big Ten), which was without leading scorer Bruce Thornton due to a migraine. Thornton had started in all 63 games since his arrival at Ohio State.

Jamarques Lawrence and Rienk Mast each scored 14 points for Nebraska (20-9, 10-8). Rienk Mast also grabbed 12 rebounds. Keisei Tominaga was held to nine point on 3-of-12 shooting.

Ohio State hosts Michigan on Sunday. Nebraska returns home to play Rutgers on Sunday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball