Bassitt hounds Reds, Marte homers early, Mets win again 5-1

Cincinnati stranded two more in the seventh before Jake Fraley was left at first in the eighth, when Bassitt struck out Aquino on three pitches following a visit from pitching coach Jeremy Hefner.

The Mets struck quickly against Reds starter and former New York prospect Justin Dunn (0-1), who was pitching in the majors for the first time since June 17, 2021. Leadoff batter Brandon Nimmo was hit by Dunn’s fourth pitch and Marte homered well into the left-field seats two pitches later.

Daniel Vogelbach had an RBI single in the fourth and ex-Reds outfielder Tyler Naquin added a two-run triple in the eighth. Naquin was acquired from Cincinnati in a July 28 trade.

Joey Votto had the fourth-inning RBI for the Reds. Fraley and Jose Barrero got two hits apiece.

Dunn allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two in 4 2/3 innings. It was the first time he pitched against the Mets, who selected him out of Boston College in the first round of the 2016 draft and traded him to Seattle along with touted prospect Jarred Kelenic in the blockbuster deal that sent Robinson Cano and closer Edwin Diaz to New York in December 2018.

REUNITED

Naquin, who spent 1 1/2 seasons with the Reds, exchanged hugs with former teammates and Cincinnati staff members a few hours before first pitch.

HIGHLIGHTS AT 11

McNeil singled to extend his hitting streak to 11 games. Lindor has scored in 11 consecutive games — the longest streak of his career and best ever by a Mets shortstop.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: 2B Jonathan India (right hamstring) and 3B Mike Moustakas (left calf) both exited after the top of the fourth. … Moustakas was originally penciled in as the DH but made his first start at the hot corner since June 13 when INF Kyle Farmer was scratched about 90 minutes before first pitch due to a stiff neck. Donovan Solano was slotted in at DH. … To make room for Dunn, the Reds placed RHP Robert Dugger (right shoulder) on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Saturday.

Mets: 1B Dominic Smith (right ankle) remains with Triple-A Syracuse, which was off Monday night. Manager Buck Showalter said Smith is a couple of games away from potentially being activated.

UP NEXT

Reds: LHP Mike Minor (1-8, 6.19 ERA) is 0-6 with a 5.79 ERA in his last eight starts dating to June 19.

Mets: RHP Carlos Carrasco (12-4) is 4-0 with a 1.50 ERA in his past six starts, lowering his ERA from 4.85 to 3.82.

___

New York Mets' Francisco Lindor runs from second base to score aa run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

New York Mets' Starling Marte runs the bases after his first-inning home run during a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Cincinnati Reds' Justin Dunn pitches during the during first inning of a baseball game against New York Mets, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Cincinnati Reds right fielder Albert Almora Jr. leaps into the wall to catch out, during the fifth inning of a baseball game against New York Mets, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)