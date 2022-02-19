Basile scores 26 to lift Wright State over Oakland 78-74

Tanner Holden had 17 points and seven rebounds for Wright State (16-12, 13-6 Horizon League). Trey Calvin added 10 points, six rebounds and six assists. Andrew Welage also scored 10 points.

Jalen Moore had 20 points and seven assists for the Golden Grizzlies (18-9, 11-5). Jamal Cain added 18 points and nine rebounds. Micah Parrish had 15 points.