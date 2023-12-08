Barzal and Horvat lead the Islanders to a 7-3 win vs the Blue Jackets

NEW YORK (AP) — Mathew Barzal had two goals and two assists, Bo Horvat also scored twice and picked up an assist, and the New York Islanders beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-3 on Thursday night.

Pierre Engvall, Cal Clutterbuck and Kyle Palmieri also scored for New York, which extended its point streak to four games (3-0-1). Semyon Varlamov finished with 32 saves in his first win at home this season.