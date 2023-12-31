Barnes and the Raptors host conference foe Cleveland

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Raptors host the Cleveland Cavaliers in Eastern Conference play Monday.

The Raptors are 8-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto ranks sixth in the NBA with 53.8 points in the paint led by Pascal Siakam averaging 13.3.

The Cavaliers are 11-8 in conference games. Cleveland is 7-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Raptors score 113.7 points per game, 1.7 more points than the 112.0 the Cavaliers allow. The Cavaliers average 12.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than the Raptors allow.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Nov. 27 the Cavaliers won 105-102 led by 24 points from Darius Garland, while Jakob Poeltl scored 18 points for the Raptors.

TOP PERFORMERS: Siakam is averaging 21.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Raptors. Scottie Barnes is averaging 23.8 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Max Strus is averaging 14 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Cavaliers. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 3-7, averaging 119.4 points, 41.8 rebounds, 32.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.9 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 113.7 points, 43.0 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Garrett Temple: day to day (ankle), Christian Koloko: out (respiratory).

Cavaliers: Evan Mobley: out (knee), Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Darius Garland: out (jaw), Ricky Rubio: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.