Barkov, Driedger lead Panthers to 3-0 win over Blue Jackets

Playing in only their second game back from injury, Barkov and Patric Hornqvist teamed up for Florida’s first goal at 1:52 of the second period.

Hornqvist grabbed an attempted Columbus clear and fed Barkov at the top of the right circle. The Panthers’ captain ripped a one-timer that landed top shelf past Korpisalo for his 14th.

It was the second assist in as two nights for Hornqvist, who missed four games prior to Saturday’s return. Barkov was out six games.

Neither team generated any sustained momentum during a relatively even first period that featured an 11-7 shot advantage for Florida. It remained close in shots (24-19) after 40 minutes.

The Panthers could not capitalize on several odd-man rushes, and Columbus faced numerous disruptions on attempted rushes into the offensive zone.

Florida was more successful putting pucks on net, however, including a blast from Barkov that hit the post midway through the period.

CLIMBING

Barkov passed Olli Jokinen for the second-most even-strength goals (116) in franchise history. He trails only Jonathan Huberdeau (123) in that category.

SCORING

Weegar leads all Florida defensemen in even-strength scoring with 22 points. Weegar and Hornqvist have a combined 35 assists.

ATTENDANCE

The game was witnessed by 4,069 fans, just slightly under the 25% capacity at the BB&T Center.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Host Tampa Bay on Tuesday night.

Panthers: At Carolina on Tuesday night.

Florida Panthers goaltender Chris Driedger (60) makes a save as Columbus Blue Jackets center Boone Jenner (38) tries to gain control of the puck with Florida Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling (42) closing in on the play during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol) Credit: Jim Rassol Credit: Jim Rassol

Florida Panthers center Eetu Luostarinen (27) tries to keep possession as Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski (8) closes in during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol) Credit: Jim Rassol Credit: Jim Rassol

Florida Panthers goaltender Chris Driedger (60) celebrates a win over the Columbus Blue Jackets with teammates Juho Lammikko (83) and Alex Wennberg (21) during an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol) Credit: Jim Rassol Credit: Jim Rassol

Florida Panthers goaltender Chris Driedger (60) watches the puck, next to Columbus Blue Jackets center Mikhail Grigorenko (25) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol) Credit: Jim Rassol Credit: Jim Rassol

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) locates the puck as defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov (44) helps on the play during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers on Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol) Credit: Jim Rassol Credit: Jim Rassol