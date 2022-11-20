springfield-news-sun logo
Banks scores 34, St. Bonaventure downs Bowling Green 81-68

The St. Bonaventure Bonnies defeated the Bowling Green Falcons 81-68 led by Daryl Banks III’s 34 points

SAINT BONAVENTURE, N.Y, (AP) — Daryl Banks III recorded 34 points as St. Bonaventure beat Bowling Green 81-68 on Saturday.

Banks added six rebounds and four blocks for the Bonnies (2-2). Chad Venning scored 15 points while going 3 of 5 and 9 of 12 from the free throw line, and added seven rebounds. Yann Farell recorded 14 points and was 5-of-13 shooting (4 for 12 from distance).

The Falcons (2-2) were led in scoring by Leon Ayers III, who finished with 18 points and seven rebounds. Samari Curtis added 13 points, six rebounds and four assists for Bowling Green. In addition, Chandler Turner finished with 10 points.

St. Bonaventure entered halftime up 33-26. Banks paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. Banks scored 24 points in the second half to help lead the way as St. Bonaventure went on to secure a victory, outscoring Bowling Green by six points in the second half.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Tuesday. St. Bonaventure hosts Southern Indiana and Bowling Green visits Notre Dame.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

