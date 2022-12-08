springfield-news-sun logo
Banks' 15 lead Saint Bonaventure past Cleveland State 61-42

Led by Daryl Banks III's 15 points, the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies defeated the Cleveland State Vikings 61-42 on Wednesday night

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Daryl Banks III scored 15 points as Saint Bonaventure beat Cleveland State 61-42 on Wednesday night.

Banks was 5 of 17 shooting (5 for 12 from distance) for the Bonnies (6-3). Chad Venning added 12 points while finishing 6 of 8 from the floor, and he also had six rebounds. Kyrell Luc was 4 of 13 shooting, including 0 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Vikings (6-4) were led in scoring by Deante Johnson, who finished with eight points, six rebounds and two blocks. Deshon Parker added seven points for Cleveland State. The loss ended a six-game winning streak for the Vikings.

Saint Bonaventure entered halftime up 28-22. Luc paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. Saint Bonaventure outscored Cleveland State in the second half by 13 points, with Banks scoring a team-high 12 points after halftime.

