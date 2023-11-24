Bangura runs for 121 yards and a TD, Ohio beats Akron 25-14 in a MAC regular-season finale

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Sieh Bangura ran for 121 yards and a touchdown and Ohio beat Akron 25-14 on Friday in a Mid-American Conference regular-season finale.

Akron (2-10, 1-7) built a 14-3 halftime lead before Kurtis Rourke scored on a short-yardage touchdown run and then tossed a 1-yard TD pass to Miles Cross that gave Ohio (9-3, 6-2) an 18-14 lead with 2:04 left in the third quarter.

On the ensuing possession, Jeff Undercuffler Jr. threw an interception near midfield, setting up Bangura's 1-yard score to end a 15-play drive that chewed 8:41 off the clock.

Rourke completed 19 of 30 passes for 208 yards. Cross finished with seven catches for 103 yard receiving.

Undercuffler was 16-of-27 passing for 103 yards. Tahj Bullock threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to Lorenzo Lingard and ran for a 5-yard score for the Zips.

Ohio awaits its bowl matchup after finishing behind Miami (Ohio), which clinched the conference's East Division with its 23-10 win over Buffalo on Nov. 15. Akron ends its season.

