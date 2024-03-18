Banged-up Cavaliers missing 3 starters with injuries, sign forward Marcus Morris Sr. to 10-day deal

It's possible he'll stay beyond his 10-day contract with the Cavs, who have been wrecked by injuries. Cleveland has lost three of four and is just 4-6 in its last 10 games.

All-Star Donovan Mitchell remains slowed by a left knee bruise that has bothered him since the break. He'll sit out Monday's game at Indiana, and it's likely the Cavs will rest their leading scorer a few more games so he's ready for the postseason.

Mitchell received a platelet-rich plasma injection two weeks ago and missed seven straight games before returning last week. Following Saturday's loss in Houston, Mitchell expressed his frustration at not “blowing by” defenders due to the knee and seemed resigned to needing extra rest.

Cleveland, which begins the week No. 3 overall in the Eastern Conference, is also without forward Evan Mobley (ankle) and guard Max Strus (knee). Further, reserve Dean Wade (knee) is doubtful against the Pacers.

Until they're back, Morris, who has earned a reputation for toughness during a 13-year career with Houston, Phoenix, Detroit, New York, the Clippers and 76ers, at least gives coach J.B. Bickerstaff some help.

Morris has averaged 12.1 points and 4.5 rebounds in 26.7 minutes per game in his career. He was drafted with the No. 14 overall pick by Houston in 2011 after starring at Kansas.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba