Baltimore takes 7-game slide into matchup with Cleveland

news | 50 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
Baltimore heads into the matchup against Cleveland in a rut, losers of seven straight

Baltimore Orioles (22-45, fifth in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Indians (37-28, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jorge Lopez (2-7, 5.64 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) Indians: Eli Morgan (0-1, 20.25 ERA, 3.75 WHIP, 1 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the matchup as losers of their last seven games.

The Indians are 19-13 on their home turf. Cleveland has hit 73 home runs as a team this season. Jose Ramirez leads the club with 15, averaging one every 15.6 at-bats.

The Orioles are 11-24 on the road. Baltimore has a collective on-base percentage of .299, led by Cedric Mullins with a mark of .389.

The Indians won the last meeting 8-7. Aaron Civale earned his 10th victory and Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Cleveland. Keegan Akin registered his second loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 15 home runs and is slugging .547.

Mullins leads the Orioles with 81 hits and is batting .320.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 7-3, .265 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Orioles: 2-8, .260 batting average, 6.43 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Indians: Zach Plesac: (thumb), Cam Hill: (wrist), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Jordan Luplow: (ankle), Franmil Reyes: (side), Roberto Perez: (finger), Austin Hedges: (undisclosed).

Orioles: John Means: (shoulder), Richie Martin: (wrist), Chris Davis: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

