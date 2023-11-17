Baltimore CB Marlon Humphrey is inactive for the matchup with Cincinnati because of a calf injury

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey is inactive for a key AFC North matchup against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
24 minutes ago
X

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey is inactive for Thursday night's key AFC North matchup against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Humphrey missed practice all week with a calf injury. Cincinnati defensive end Trey Hendrickson (knee) is active.

Other inactives for Baltimore include tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee), linebacker Trenton Simpson (concussion), guard Sala Aumavae-Laulu, defensive end Broderick Washington and quarterback Josh Johnson.

Cincinnati is without wide receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring), defensive end Sam Hubbard (ankle), linebacker Devin Harper, center Trey Hill, tackle Jackson Carman and wide receiver Andrei Iosivas (knee).

____

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

In Other News
1
25 people apply to fill vacant Springfield city commissioner seat
2
Springfield woman remembered for her love for family, community...
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
Champaign County site to be 1 of 3 Amazon solar farms in Ohio
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top