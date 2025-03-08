Ball State takes on Ohio after Richard's 20-point outing

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State faces Ohio after Alex Richard scored 20 points in Ball State's 72-60 win over the Buffalo Bulls.

The Cardinals have gone 12-2 at home. Ball State ranks third in the MAC with 34.8 points per game in the paint led by Ally Becki averaging 8.0.

The Bobcats are 4-13 against MAC opponents. Ohio is 4-14 against opponents over .500.

Ball State scores 72.5 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than the 72.9 Ohio gives up. Ohio has shot at a 37.1% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points below the 37.7% shooting opponents of Ball State have averaged.

The Cardinals and Bobcats match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Richard is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Cardinals. Becki is averaging 13.3 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Bailey Tabeling averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 27.5% from beyond the arc. Kennedi Watkins is averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 67.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Bobcats: 2-8, averaging 57.0 points, 26.2 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 10.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.