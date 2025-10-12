Ball State takes on Akron in MAC play

Key stats

Ball State Offense

Overall: 255.5 yards per game (135th in FBS)

Passing: 124 yards per game (133rd)

Rushing: 131.5 yards per game (96th)

Scoring: 13.7 points per game (134th)

Ball State Defense

Overall: 422.3 yards per game (118th in FBS)

Passing: 246.8 yards per game (109th)

Rushing: 175.5 yards per game (109th)

Scoring: 31.5 points per game (118th)

Akron Offense

Overall: 313.3 yards per game (119th in FBS)

Passing: 182.4 yards per game (109th)

Rushing: 130.9 yards per game (98th)

Scoring: 16.7 points per game (129th)

Akron Defense

Overall: 439.1 yards per game (124th in FBS)

Passing: 254.1 yards per game (117th)

Rushing: 185 yards per game (117th)

Scoring: 29 points per game (101st)

Both teams struggle on third down. Ball State ranks 126th in the FBS, converting 31.7% of the time. Akron ranks 123rd, converting on 32% of third downs.

Both teams avoid getting penalized. Ball State is 12th in the FBS averaging 34.8 penalty yards per game, and Akron ranks 24th with a 40.4-yard average.

Akron ranks 122nd in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 72.7% of trips. Ball State's red zone defense ranks 57th at 82.6%.

Team leaders

Ball State

Passing: Kiael Kelly, 725 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs, 60.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Qua Ashley, 333 yards on 70 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Qian Magwood, 200 yards on 11 catches, 1 TD

Akron

Passing: Ben Finley, 1,157 yards, 8 TDs, 4 INTs, 50.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Jordan Gant, 511 yards on 97 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Kyan Mason, 318 yards on 20 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Ball State lost 42-0 to Western Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 11. Kelly led Ball State with 68 yards on 13-of-22 passing (59.1%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. Ashley had 17 rushing yards on six carries, adding one reception for three yards. Magwood put up 26 yards on three catches.

Akron fell to Miami (OH) 20-7 on Saturday, Oct. 11. Finley threw for 211 yards on 21-of-39 attempts (53.8%) with one touchdown and one interception. Gant had 35 rushing yards on 14 carries. Mason had five receptions for 52 yards.

Next game

Ball State plays at Northern Illinois on Oct. 25. Akron plays at Buffalo on Oct. 25.