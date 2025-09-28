Ball State hosts Ohio in MAC action

Key stats

Ball State Offense

Overall: 272 yards per game (132nd in FBS)

Passing: 122.8 yards per game (132nd)

Rushing: 149.3 yards per game (83rd)

Scoring: 15.5 points per game (130th)

Ball State Defense

Overall: 429.3 yards per game (122nd in FBS)

Passing: 262.8 yards per game (116th)

Rushing: 166.5 yards per game (102nd)

Scoring: 33.3 points per game (125th)

Ohio Offense

Overall: 419.4 yards per game (54th in FBS)

Passing: 219.4 yards per game (80th)

Rushing: 200 yards per game (38th)

Scoring: 28.8 points per game (75th)

Ohio Defense

Overall: 410.2 yards per game (113th in FBS)

Passing: 247.2 yards per game (103rd)

Rushing: 163 yards per game (95th)

Scoring: 27.2 points per game (95th)

Ball State ranks 117th in third down percentage, converting 32.7% of the time. Ohio ranks 15th on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 25.9%.

Ball State ranks 108th in the FBS with a -3 turnover margin, compared to Ohio's 41st-ranked +2 margin.

Ohio is 25th in the FBS averaging 40 penalty yards per game.

Ball State ranks 106th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:24, compared to Ohio's 33rd-ranked average of 31:51.

Team leaders

Ball State

Passing: Kiael Kelly, 472 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs, 64.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Qua Ashley, 295 yards on 52 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Eric Weatherly, 100 yards on 9 catches, 0 TDs

Ohio

Passing: Parker Navarro, 1,078 yards, 8 TDs, 4 INTs, 66.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Sieh Bangura, 414 yards on 84 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Chase Hendricks, 481 yards on 29 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Ball State was beaten by UConn 31-25 on Saturday, Sept. 20. Kelly passed for 209 yards on 17-of-24 attempts (70.8%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball 12 times for 27 yards. Ashley carried the ball 18 times for 86 yards and scored one touchdown, adding three receptions for 14 yards. Donovan Hamilton had seven receptions for 61 yards.

Ohio won 35-20 over Bowling Green on Saturday, Sept. 27. Navarro led Ohio with 208 yards on 17-of-25 passing (68.0%) for two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 11 times for 66 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Bangura had 115 rushing yards on 18 carries. Mason Williams recorded 93 yards on eight catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Ball State plays at Western Michigan on Oct. 11. Ohio hosts Northern Illinois on Oct. 18.