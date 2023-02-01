X
Dark Mode Toggle

Ball State defeats Bowling Green 69-60

news
1 hour ago
Led by Jarron Coleman's 19 points, the Ball State Cardinals defeated the Bowling Green Falcons 69-60

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Jarron Coleman's 19 points helped Ball State defeat Bowling Green 69-60 on Tuesday night.

Coleman also contributed six rebounds for the Cardinals (15-7, 6-3 Mid-American Conference). Jaylin Sellers scored 11 points while shooting 3 of 4 from the field and 4 for 8 from the line. Basheer Jihad recorded nine points and was 3-of-8 shooting (1 for 3 from distance).

Leon Ayers III finished with 14 points for the Falcons (10-12, 4-5). Bowling Green also got 13 points, six rebounds and two steals from Chandler Turner. In addition, Rashaun Agee finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

NEXT UP

Ball State plays Friday against Eastern Michigan at home, and Bowling Green hosts Northern Illinois on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
These 16 people were indicted in Clark County
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
Columbia Gas rate increase approved by state
5
Things to do this week: community kitchen, beer tasting and more
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top