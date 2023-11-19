Ball State closes season with 34-3 rout of Kent State

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Marquez Cooper ran for 140 yards and the Ball State defense held Kent State under 100 yards in total offense in a 34-3 victory for the Cardinals on Saturday.

Cooper scored one touchdown and quarterback Kial Kelly added two more on the ground. Kelly had 88 yards rushing, threw for 71 yards and Ball State had 300 yards rushing.

Ball State (4-7, 3-4 Mid-American Conference) led 13-3 at halftime then broke it open when Kelly scored on runs of 22 and 4 yards in the third quarter, and Vaughn Pemberton scored on a 1-yard run in the fourth.

Kent State quarterbacks were 8-for-22 passing for 68 yards and were sacked five times.

Ball State led in total yardage 388-97. Kent State (1-10, 0-7) was 1-for-12 on third down.

Neither team committed a turnover.

