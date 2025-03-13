Ball State Cardinals square off against the Kent State Golden Flashes in MAC Tournament

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State and Kent State play in the MAC Tournament.

The Cardinals' record in MAC games is 17-2, and their record is 8-5 in non-conference play. Ball State ranks third in the MAC with 35.0 points per game in the paint led by Ally Becki averaging 8.0.

The Golden Flashes are 13-6 against MAC teams. Kent State averages 73.7 points and has outscored opponents by 10.6 points per game.

Ball State makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.6 percentage points higher than Kent State has allowed to its opponents (38.5%). Kent State has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points greater than the 37.5% shooting opponents of Ball State have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Kent State won 60-54 in the last matchup on Feb. 22. Jenna Batsch led Kent State with 18 points, and Becki led Ball State with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Richard is shooting 54.7% and averaging 15.6 points for the Cardinals. Madelyn Bischoff is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mya Babbitt is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Flashes, while averaging 11.8 points. Batsch is averaging 17.8 points, 3.2 assists and two steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 69.0 points, 36.4 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 6-4, averaging 68.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.