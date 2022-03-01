Ball, Hornets to visit Garland, Cavaliers

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Cavaliers won 102-101 in the last matchup on Feb. 5. Jarrett Allen led the Cavaliers with 29 points, and Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garland is averaging 20.3 points and eight assists for the Cavaliers. Allen is averaging 16.9 points and 11.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Ball is averaging 19.9 points, seven rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hornets. Rozier is averaging 21.5 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 105.5 points, 43.5 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.2 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 113.9 points, 49.4 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.2 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Rajon Rondo: out (toe), Darius Garland: out (back), Caris LeVert: out (foot).

Hornets: Nick Richards: out (foot), Jalen McDaniels: out (ankle), James Bouknight: out (neck), Gordon Hayward: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.