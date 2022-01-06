Hamburger icon
Baldwin, Williams send VCU past Dayton 53-52

news
1 hour ago
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Adrian Baldwin Jr. scored 12 points and his 3-pointer with 6.6 seconds left proved to be the game winner and VCU beat Dayton 53-52 Wednesday night in an Atlantic 10 Conference opener for both teams.

Baldwin distributed seven assists and Vince Williams Jr. scored 13 points with 11 rebounds for VCU (8-4, 1-0 Atlantic 10 Conference), which won its fifth straight game.

Toumani Camara scored 16 points, DaRon Holmes II scored 12 with 11 rebounds and four blocks and Malachi Smith scored 11 for the Flyers (8-6, 0-1)

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

