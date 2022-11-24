springfield-news-sun logo
X

Baker scores 20 as Nevada defeats Akron 62-58

news
39 minutes ago
Led by Will Baker's 20 points, the Nevada Wolf Pack defeated the Akron Zips 62-58 on Wednesday night

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Will Baker scored 20 points as Nevada beat Akron 62-58 on Wednesday night at the Cayman Islands Classic.

Baker added six rebounds for the Wolf Pack (6-1). Jarod Lucas scored 16 points while shooting 5 for 15, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc. Kenan Blackshear shot 3 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.

Tavari Johnson finished with 21 points, four assists and two steals for the Zips (3-3). Akron also got 11 points from Xavier Castaneda. Enrique Freeman finished with nine points and nine rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Christmas tree farms ready for Clark County families
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
Clark County groups work to help as need for food aid increases
5
Cottrel: 15 things to be thankful for in western Clark County
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top