Baird scores a goal, assists on another by Acosta to help Cincinnati beat Rapids 2-1

Baird doubled the advantage when he slipped behind the defense, ran onto a through ball played by Luca Orellano and capitalized on a one-on-one with Zach Steffen, lofting a chip shot over the 6-foot-3 goalkeeper into the net in the 64th minute.

Since taking over at Cincinnati prior to the 2002 season, coach Pat Noonan is 21-8-11 — and hasn't lost back-to-back games — in MLS play at home.

Moise Bombito scored his second MLS goal to cap the scoring in the 72nd. Djordje Mihailovic played a corner kick to the 24-year-old Bombito whose header bounced inside the back post.

Steffen finished with seven saves for Colorado (4-3-3).

The Rapids had a four-game unbeaten streak, including three wins, snapped.

___ AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer