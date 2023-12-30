Bailey, Huffman power Davidson to 72-69 victory over Ohio

Reed Bailey and Grant Huffman led Davidson with 15 points apiece as the Wildcats took down the Ohio Bobcats 72-69
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

CLEVELAND (AP) — Reed Bailey and Grant Huffman scored 15 points apiece to lead Davidson over Ohio 72-69 on Saturday.

Bailey added six rebounds for the Wildcats (10-3). Huffman was 6 of 13 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 2 for 5 from the line, and he also had six rebounds. Connor Kochera shot 4 for 12 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding seven rebounds. It was the seventh straight victory for the Wildcats.

AJ Clayton led the Bobcats (6-6) in scoring, finishing with 13 points, six rebounds, two steals and four blocks. Ohio also got 12 points and seven assists from Jaylin Hunter. Shereef Mitchell also had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Christiansburg Fire Company ending EMS service
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
Developmental Disabilities of Clark County receives $380K grant for...
5
What’s happening this weekend: Holiday events, reptile expo and more
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top