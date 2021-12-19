Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Ayers III scores 24 to lead Duquesne past UC Irvine 76-54

news
50 minutes ago
Leon Ayers III had a career-high 24 points as Duquesne rolled past UC Irvine 76-54 at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School’s LeBron James Arena

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Leon Ayers III had a career-high 24 points as Duquesne rolled past UC Irvine 76-54 on Sunday at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School's LeBron James Arena.

Tyson Acuff had 14 points for Duquesne (5-7). Kevin Easley Jr. added 12 points.

Emmanuel Tshimanga had 14 points for the Anteaters (5-4). Collin Welp added 12 points.

The is the third time the Dukes played a neutral-site game in Akron under fifth-year head coach Keith Dambrot, who led St.Vincent-St. Mary - and a young freshman/sophomore LeBron James - to back-to-back state titles in 1999-00 and 2000-01. Dambrot, an Akron native, led the University of Akron - his alma mater - to 305 wins and three NCAA Tournament appearances in 13 seasons prior to moving on to Duquesne.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Graham schools to launch food pantry
2
Sing along with the 12 scams of Christmas
3
Community honors military, veterans with wreaths
4
American Red Cross: Blood supply is ‘historically low’
5
Cincinnati Children’s: ‘Our system is under stress’ due to COVID-19 and
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top