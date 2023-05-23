BreakingNews
Springfield police share new details on teen carjacking suspects involved in pursuit
Authorities search for convicted murderer, 2nd inmate who escaped Ohio prison

11 minutes ago
Authorities are searching for two men who escaped from an Ohio prison

LIMA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities searched Tuesday for two men who escaped from an Ohio prison, including one who is serving a sentence for murder.

Bradley Gillespie, 50, and James Lee, 47, were reported missing from the Allen Oakwood Correctional Institution in Lima, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. They did not immediately disclose further details, including how the escape occurred or when the men were discovered missing,

Gillespie has been jailed since 2016 for murder, while Lee was serving a sentence he received in 2021 for burglary and safecracking. Authorities said both men should be considered dangerous and urged residents to call 911 if they spot either man or have information regarding their whereabouts.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.

