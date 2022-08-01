BreakingNews
Deputy Yates’ funeral: Huge law enforcement presence arrives at Springfield church
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Authorities: Cops fatally shoot man who stabbed police dog

news
34 minutes ago
Authorities say police serving a warrant at a northern Ohio home fatally shot a man who stabbed and injured a police dog during the confrontation

LORAIN, Ohio (AP) — Police serving a warrant at a northern Ohio home fatally shot a man who stabbed and injured a police dog during the confrontation, authorities said.

Officers went to the home in Lorain around 5 pm. Saturday to arrest 48-year-old Charles White on felonious assault charges, but authorities said he reused to leave the residence. Officers then entered the home, led by a K-9 unit.

White was found in the basement with a knife and stabbed the dog multiple times, authorities said. An officer then shot White, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The dog was seriously injured and underwent surgery, but is recovering. No other injuries were reported in the confrontation.

The officers involved in the call have all been placed on paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated, which is standard policy for officer-involved shootings,

In Other News
1
Deputy Yates’ funeral: Huge law enforcement presence arrives at...
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
Springfield Resurgence: Building the economy with education
5
Best of Springfield: 10 tightest races during voting so far
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top