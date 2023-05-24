X

Authorities capture 1 inmate who escaped Ohio prison, but convicted murderer still on the lam

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
Updated 30 minutes ago
Authorities say one of two inmates who escaped from an Ohio prison has been captured in Kentucky after a police pursuit of a stolen car the men were believed to be in ended in a crash and a foot chase

LIMA, Ohio (AP) — One of two inmates who escaped from an Ohio prison was captured early Wednesday in Kentucky after a police pursuit of a stolen car the men were believed to be in ended in a crash and a foot chase, authorities said.

James Lee, 47, was captured at the scene but Bradley Gillespie, 50, remained at large. Gillespie has been imprisoned since 2016 for murder, while Lee was serving a sentence he received in 2021 for burglary and safecracking.

The two men were reported missing from the Allen Oakwood Correctional Institution in Lima, Ohio on Tuesday, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. Officials have not disclosed further details, including how the escape occurred or when the men were discovered missing.

The vehicle chase in Henderson, Kentucky, began when officers spotted a car the men were believed to be traveling in and tried to stop it. A chase ensued and the crash occurred a short time later. Both inmates then fled the scene on foot.

Residents in the area were being told to keep their doors locked while authorities searched for Gillespie. They were urged to call 911 if they spotted him or had information regarding his whereabouts.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is leading the investigation into the escape.

In Other News
1
Officials urge calm amid rash of road rage shootings
2
WATCH: Drone finds suspect lying in Clark County cow pasture, police...
3
Western Clark County sets Memorial Day weekend events
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top