Authorities capture 1 inmate who escaped Ohio prison, but convicted murderer still on the lam

James Lee, 47, was captured at the scene but Bradley Gillespie, 50, remained at large. Gillespie has been imprisoned since 2016 for murder, while Lee was serving a sentence he received in 2021 for burglary and safecracking.

The two men were reported missing from the Allen Oakwood Correctional Institution in Lima, Ohio on Tuesday, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. Officials have not disclosed further details, including how the escape occurred or when the men were discovered missing.