Authorities: Armed Ohio student planned to shoot classmates

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The school initially did not go into lockdown after the bullet was found because officials didn't want students panicking, Young said. The lockdown began about 30 minutes after the student was confronted.

After the student was searched in the school, he was taken to the Chester Township Police Department and told detectives that he used "prior calculation and design in developing a plan to cause harm to students at West Geauga High School,” Young said.

Authorities also searched the student's home and found “numerous items of evidentiary value,” Young said, but he declined further comment on the search and also would not say how the student obtained the weapon. West Geauga Superintendent Richard Markwardt said the student did not have a history of discipline problems.

The school was closed on Tuesday due to a threat made on a social media site but that was determined to be unfounded. Classes resumed at the school on Wednesday.

Markwardt said the school is offering counseling to students and staff following the incidents. He said he would be “forever grateful” to the student who found the bullet and reported it to staff.

“Vigilance of students and staff is critically important," Markwardt said. "That was a vital element in why this had the good ending it had.”