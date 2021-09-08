springfield-news-sun logo
X

Authorities: 2 adults, 2 kids found shot to death in Ohio home

ajc.com

news
35 minutes ago
Two adults and two children have been found shot to death inside a northeastern Ohio home

AVON LAKE, Ohio (AP) — Two adults and two children have been found shot to death inside a northeastern Ohio home, authorities said.

The bodies were found around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday when officers went to the Avon Lake home to conduct a welfare check. It's not clear when the shootings occurred or what prompted the violence, but authorities believe the deaths are the result of a murder-suicide.

The names of the four people were not released, and authorities have not said if they were all related. They also have not disclosed who sought the welfare check or why it was requested.

Avon Lake police are investigating the deaths along with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

In Other News
1
Coronavirus: Health leaders in Clark, Champaign counties prepare for...
2
Family & Youth Initiatives to host fundraiser to help ‘make community...
3
Clark State to hold registration event
4
Champaign County Pet of the Week
5
Clark County Pet of the Week
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top