Austin's 3 at the buzzer sends Pitt past Ohio State 91-90 in overtime

After Devin Royal made 1 of 2 foul shots to give Ohio State a 90-88 lead, with six seconds left and out of timeouts, Austin inbounded to Jaland Lowe who dribbled past mid-court, veered left and threw it to a lightly guarded Austin who stepped into the shot and buried it.

Austin made a 3-pointer with 1:23 remaining in regulation to bring the Panthers within 77-75. After an Ohio State miss, Lowe buried a jumper with 33 seconds to knot the score at 77 before the extra session.

Despite missing all five of his 3 attempts, Lowe led Pitt (7-1) with a career-high 28 points, shooting 10 for 11 from the foul line. Ishmael Leggett added 21 points and reserve Papa Amadou Kante 12.

Bruce Thornton scored 24 points, Royal 18 points and Micah Parrish 15 for Ohio State (5-2).

