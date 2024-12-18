Austin Peay visits Brown and Ohio

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -12.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio plays Austin Peay after AJ Brown scored 22 points in Ohio's 79-70 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Bobcats have gone 3-0 at home. Ohio has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Governors have gone 1-4 away from home. Austin Peay has a 2-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Ohio averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Austin Peay gives up. Austin Peay averages 64.0 points per game, 15.6 fewer points than the 79.6 Ohio gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Clayton is shooting 45.3% and averaging 16.2 points for the Bobcats.

LJ Thomas is averaging 18.1 points for the Governors.

