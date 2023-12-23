Austin Peay defeats Ohio 71-67

Led by Demarcus Sharp's 21 points, the Austin Peay Governors defeated the Ohio Bobcats 71-67 on Friday night
By The Associated Press
17 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Demarcus Sharp scored 21 points as Austin Peay beat Ohio 71-67 on Friday night.

Sharp was 8 of 15 shooting and 5 of 8 from the free throw line for the Governors (7-7). Isaac Haney scored 14 points while going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 5 for 7 from the line, and added five rebounds. Dezi Jones had 11 points and was 5 of 10 shooting).

The Bobcats (6-5) were led in scoring by Shereef Mitchell, who finished with 14 points. Elmore James added 13 points and eight rebounds for Ohio. AJ Clayton also put up 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

