Austin Hays guaranteed $5 million by Reds; Wade Miley would get $2.5 million in majors

The 29-year-old would get $100,000 for 400 plate appearances and each additional 50 through 600.

An All-Star with Baltimore in 2023, he would get a $125,000 bonus for making the All-Star team again. He also would earn $125,000 for winning a Gold Glove, Silver Slugger or Comeback Player of the Year.

Hays hit .275 with 16 homers and 67 RBIs in 2023. He was traded to Philadelphia last July 26 and batted .256 with two homers and six RBIs in 22 games while dealing with a kidney infection, finishing the season with a .303 average, five homers and 20 RBIs. Hays became a free agent in November when the Phillies failed to offer a 2025 contract.

He had a $6.3 million salary last year after winning in arbitration.

Left-hander Wade Miley, who agreed to a minor league contract on Feb. 4, would get a $2.5 million salary while in the major leagues and a $300,000 salary while in the minors if added to the 40-man roster. The 39-year-old could earn $1.5 million in performance bonuses: $15,000 for each inning pitched from one through 100.

An All-Star with Arizona in 2012, Miley is 108-99 with a 4.07 ERA in 310 starts and seven relief appearances over 14 major league seasons. He was 0-1 with a 6.43 ERA in two starts for Milwaukee last April, then had Tommy John surgery on May 7.

