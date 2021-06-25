Austin FC and Columbus meet in cross-conference contest

The Crew compiled a 12-6-5 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 2-5-5 in road games. Columbus scored 46 goals last season, averaging two per game.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin FC: Danny Hoesen (injured), Ulises Segura (injured), Aaron Schoenfeld (injured), Daniel Pereira (injured), Hector Jimenez (injured), Ben Sweat (injured).

Columbus: Perry Kitchen (injured), Artur (injured), Luis Diaz (injured), Milton Valenzuela (injured), Aidan Morris (injured), Bradley Wright-Phillips (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.