Augillard has 16 as Milwaukee knocks off Youngstown State 65-64

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Amar Augillard's 16 points helped Milwaukee defeat Youngstown State 65-64 on Saturday.
Augillard added seven rebounds for the Panthers (9-13, 5-6 Horizon League). Stevie Elam scored 14 points, shooting 3 of 8 (2 of 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line. Isaiah Dorceus had 13 points and went 6 of 11 from the field.
The Penguins (10-12, 3-8) were led in scoring by Cris Carroll, who finished with 19 points and three steals. Rich Rolf added 14 points and nine rebounds for Youngstown State.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
