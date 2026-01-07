Atlason scores 21 as Miami (OH) knocks off Western Michigan 87-76

The Broncos (6-9, 0-3) were led by Jayden Brewer, who posted 19 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Justice Williams added 14 points and two steals for Western Michigan. Jalen Griffith finished with 10 points.

Miami (OH) entered halftime up 39-35. Skaljac paced the team in scoring in the first half with 11 points. Miami (OH) used a 7-0 second-half run to come back from a two-point deficit and take the lead at 48-43 with 14:02 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Atlason scored 16 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.