Atlanta United signs free-agent midfielder Derrick Etienne

“Derrick is a versatile winger who fits the profile of a player we were looking to bring in,” Bocanegra said in a statement. “We’re excited to secure his services as he was a top free agent coming off an excellent season and heading into the prime of his career."

Etienne has made 148 appearances with 78 starts for the Red Bulls, FC Cincinnati and Columbus. He has 17 goals and 17 assists while playing for clubs that have captured an MLS Supporters’ Shield, MLS Cup and Campeones Cup.

___

AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports