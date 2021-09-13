springfield-news-sun logo
Atlanta United FC hosts FC Cincinnati in conference play

news
By The Associated Press
52 minutes ago
Atlanta United FC faces FC Cincinnati in conference action

FC Cincinnati (4-10-8) vs. Atlanta United FC (7-7-9)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Atlanta United FC -175, FC Cincinnati +450, Draw +310; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: FC Cincinnati visits Atlanta United FC in Eastern Conference play.

Atlanta United FC finished 6-13-4 overall and 4-7-2 at home a season ago. Atlanta United FC scored 23 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 30.

FC Cincinnati compiled a 4-15-4 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 2-10-0 in road games. FC Cincinnati scored 13 goals last season, averaging 0.6 per game.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Atlanta United FC: Franco Ibarra (injured), Emerson Hyndman (injured).

FC Cincinnati: Maikel Van Der Werff (injured), Joseph-Claude Gyau (injured), Kenneth Vermeer, Chris Duvall (injured), Caleb Stanko.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

