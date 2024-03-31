Athletics take home losing streak into matchup with the Guardians

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Carlos Carrasco (0-0); Athletics: Paul Blackburn (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -122, Athletics +103; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics take on the Cleveland Guardians looking to break their three-game home slide.

Oakland went 50-112 overall and 26-55 in home games a season ago. The Athletics batted .223 as a team in the 2023 season with a .669 OPS.

Cleveland went 76-86 overall and 34-47 in road games last season. The Guardians pitching staff had a collective 3.97 ERA while averaging 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2023 season.

INJURIES: Athletics: Sean Newcomb: 60-Day IL (knee), Luis Medina: 15-Day IL (knee), Aledmys Diaz: 60-Day IL (calf), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (knee), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (hip), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (rib), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Xzavion Curry: 15-Day IL (illness), Gavin Williams: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (finger), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (illness), Angel Martinez: 10-Day IL (foot), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.