Athletics head into matchup against the Reds on losing streak

Cincinnati is 10-15 overall and 1-9 on the road. The Reds have a 3-1 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Esteury Ruiz leads the Athletics with a .258 batting average, and has five doubles, three walks and 10 RBI. Conner Capel is 10-for-30 over the past 10 games.

Tyler Stephenson leads the Reds with a .298 batting average, and has five doubles, 11 walks and 10 RBI. Nick Senzel is 9-for-32 with a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 2-8, .203 batting average, 8.69 ERA, outscored by 50 runs

Reds: 4-6, .212 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Adrian Martinez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor May: 15-Day IL (personal), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Seth Brown: 10-Day IL (oblique), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Connor Overton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

