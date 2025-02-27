Asi scores 15 to lead balanced No. 21 Oklahoma State women past Cincinnati 74-64

The Cowgirls shot only 39% in the first half but their six 3-pointers and a 12-2 advantage in points after turnovers helped build a 38-21 halftime lead. Cincinnati shot 24% in the half, making only seven shots.

The Bearcats scored the last eight points of the third quarter to get within 15 points entering the fourth, but their deficit remained in double digits until Reagan Jackson's 3-pointer made it 69-60 with about a minute remaining in the game.

Alexia Smith, who went 8 for 10 from the line, finished off the win with four free throws in the final minute.

Cincinnati outscored Oklahoma State 43-36 in the second half.

Micah Gray scored 14 points, Stailee Heard and Tenin Magassa 12 each, and Smith 10 for the Cowgirls (23-5, 13-4 Big 12).

In addition to Oklahoma State's five players in double figures, Cincinnati (15-12, 7-10) had four: Jillian Hayes with 15 points, Jackson 12, and Tineya Hilton and A'riel Jackson 11 each. Hayes had 11 rebounds.

The Cowgirls' 23 wins are their most since winning 25 in 2013-14 and their 13 league wins are the most since going 13-5 in 2020-21.

Cincinnati hosts No. 18 West Virginia in a regular-season finale on Saturday.

Oklahoma State, still alive for a top-four regular-season finish in the conference, visits Kansas on Sunday.

___

